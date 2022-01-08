Assam CM to visit Warangal today

BJP to intensify agitation against GO 317: Laxman

Telangana BJP has decided to intensify its agitation against GO 317 and as part of that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would visit the State and extend their support to the ongoing agitation.

BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman said that the party would continue its protest against GO 317. He said that national leaders would visit Telangana to put pressure on the government. Mr. Sarma would participate in a meeting in Warangal on Sunday, and Mr. Fadnavis was scheduled to take part in a programme in Mahabubnagar on January 11.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Laxman said that the agitation would be intensified after Sankranti. He said that TRS government arrested State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and imposed restrictions on him to suppress the agitation.

“Thousands of families are facing problems due to this attitude of the government. This is an issue related to about 3 lakh families in the State. We are ready to extend our support to them irrespective of restrictions imposed on us. We are ready to face cases legally and continue our political fight till the GO is amended,” he said.

“The GO was issued without consulting any political party or employees. We are forced to continue our fight even after the formation of Telangana. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been playing with the lives of thousands of employees and the unemployed. The division of districts itself is unscientific and politically motivated. There is no rule of reservation and cadre strength. No counselling was held for employees. The State government is harassing all those who are questioning it. Employees who are not backing it are being transferred to interior places,” he said.