Assailants fire at car driver in Telangana, make away with ₹43.5 lakh

Hyderabad

31 January 2022 21:22 IST

Driver undergoing treatment

Two unidentified assailants opened fire on a car driver and decamped with ₹43.5 lakh from the vehicle. . The driver was injured and was shifted to hospital for treatment. The incident took place at sub-registrar office in Siddipet district headquarters on Monday.

According to sources, one V. Narsaiah, a resident of Housing Board colony, sold a plot of land and received ₹43.5 lakh from the buyer. He handed over the money to the driver, who was sitting in the car, and went inside the sub-registrar office to complete the paper work.

Meanwhile, two unidentified persons came there on a motorcycle without number plate, and broke open the glass window of the car. The driver immediately started the car to escape them. Observing this, one of the persons fired at the driver injuring him in the thigh. Another person opened the car door from other side and both of them fled with the money bag leaving behind the weapon in the melee.

