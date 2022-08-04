Aspire to become a cultured force, CM tells Telangana police  

References to colonial policing practice must go, says KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after inaugurating the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Thursday.

References to colonial policing practice must go, says KCR

Telangana police, which has been shaping up as people-friendly police, must also aspire to become a cultured police organisation, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said, expressing his wish for the department, here on Thursday.

“References to colonial policing practice must go. The department should work out strategies, learn and improve from best practices to emerge as a cultured police force,” he said.

A cultured Telangana police force, in addition to its knowledge management, pioneering technology and operational practices, would become a shining example for the country, Mr. Rao said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the newly-constructed State’s Integrated Police Command & Control Centre (IPCCC), a state-of-the art multi-agency operations centre built at a cost of ₹600 crore, on Road No 12, Banjara Hills.

A green building, with a built-up area of 4.26 lakh square feet, employing world-class technology through advanced techniques such as big data analytics and artificial intelligence for policing, the iconic structure will also house the Hyderabad city police commissionerate.

Cornerstone in governance

The Chief Minister observed that IPCCC will not just enhance police operations, but would remain a cornerstone in everyday governance, while coordinating with and converging data from various departments.

Conceptualised in 2014, he said the realisation of the project showed the will of the government to achieve, improve quality and quest for excellence. He expressed confidence that the Telangana police would continue to create excellence with the Centre in their hands.

Mr. Rao, expressing satisfaction that Telangana police administration in the past seven years brought down crime rate and improved law & order situation, also stressed that the organisation must specialise in fighting cybercrimes and narcotics abuse.

Banking on knowledge

Mr. Rao who recollected the good work of several retired bureaucrats and experts said their rich experience and knowledge must be collaborated on for improved delivery of services in the State.

Mr. Rao, who was all praise for DGP Mahender Reddy, the brains behind IPCCC concept and reality, said he too, like former officers Anurag Sharma, A.K. Khan and others, must join the government service in a different role after his retirement this December.

On the occasion, Mr. Rao joined his Cabinet colleagues and senior officers in offering special prayers, inspecting the facilities of the structure, the police museum, participating in expert presentations and inaugurating the Hyderabad city police commissionerate’s office on tower A’s 18 th floor. He also occupied his dedicated chamber located on the command & control centre’s seventh floor.