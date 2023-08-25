Aspirants make beeline to Gandhi Bhavan on last day of applying for tickets

August 25, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Aspirants for Congress tickets for the forthcoming Assembly elections have made a beeline to Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), on the last day of submission of applications along with the necessary demand draft on Friday.

Among those who applied for the party ticket on the last day include former TPCC president and Nalgonda Member of Parliament N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, his wife and former MLA N. Padmavathi Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka, legislators D. Sridhar Babu, T. Jayaparakash (Jagga) Reddy, D. Anasuya (Seethakka), PCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi, CWC member C. Damodar Raj Narasimha, former MPs Ponnam Prabhakar, Sarvey Satyanarayana and others.

According to party sources, former CLP leader K. Jana Reddy did not apply for ticket this time, but his two sons have applied for tickets for separate constituencies. On an average, 8-9 aspirants have applied for party ticket to every Assembly constituency. Some leaders are also said to have applied for more than one constituency.

The aspirants who applied for tickets include entrepreneurs, social workers, community associations’ leaders besides full-time politicians.

Speaking after submitting applications for party ticket to him and his wife, Mr. Uttam Reddy said Congress party would win more than 70 seats in the coming Assembly elections. He also predicted that the Congress party would win Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram States too.

Accusing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of failing on all fronts, Mr. Reddy said people of Telangana would teach the ruling BRS a fitting lesson soon as the BRS government had completely failed on the poll promises of 3 acres land to dalit families, double bedroom houses and others. Besides, KCR had also belied on the promises of 12% reservation to Muslims.

