Aspirants in limbo as TSPSC group-1 preliminary gets cancelled yet again

September 24, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The recent decision of the Telangana High Court to cancel the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-1 preliminary examination has left the future of countless candidates hanging in the balance. The cause of this cancellation was a writ petition submitted by candidates who expressed concern about the failure to record biometric data during the exam process.

The decision has placed a significant strain on the lives of aspiring candidates, as the initial notification for this examination was issued in April 2022, effectively holding the dreams and aspirations of candidates hostage for over a year-and-a-half. In many instances, candidates who do not qualify in a particular exam usually move on to other pursuits. In this situation, neither are the aspirants getting a chance to move on nor is there any certainty with regard to what aspirants can do, says Amogha Arnava, an aspirant from Hyderabad,

He also highlights a stark contrast with examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which does not impose biometric requirements and yet are held without any hassle. “At least now, TSPSC and the government must try to make the institution more credible. That trust-building process is most important right now,” Arnava adds.

The predicament faced by candidates is particularly poignant, with many having sacrificed alternative sources of income or left their jobs to pursue their exam preparations. Rural aspirants have taken loans to fund their studies, while homemakers have made significant personal sacrifices by leaving their families to concentrate on their exam preparation in urban areas. “After the first exam got cancelled, a lot of aspirants could be motivated to prepare once again, but now coaching institutes have no answer to give to the aspirants,” says CSB IAS Academy director Balalatha Mallavarapu.

Kaveti Vineeth, another aspirant who also attempted the UPSC CSE, sheds light on the dilemma faced by candidates. Having invested substantial effort in preparing for the TSPSC exam, many now need to revise their strategies and plans in light of the exam’s uncertain status. After all that has happened in the last one year, there is an urgent need to restore faith in the examination system, he says.

Adithya Gajjala, a paediatric dentist who successfully passed the preliminary examination in both attempts, found himself preparing for the main examination when the High Court’s order came. While some aspirants may have alternative career options, those who have relocated to hostels and enrolled in coaching centres face significant hardships.

Dr.Gajjala further emphasises the dire need for employment opportunities in Telangana, which was a fundamental reason for its formation. The inability to conduct a single Group-1 examination a decade after the State’s establishment is a lamentable situation, he adds.

