Ask defected MLAs to quit and seek people’s mandate: Bandi Sanjay

He alleged that the previous BRS dispensation deliberately delayed bifurcation issues for its selfish political interests

Published - July 08, 2024 08:07 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Bandi Sanjay Kumar | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Stating that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre will not spare corrupt elements, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said there is no chance of admitting into the party those facing investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation or the Enforcement Directorate.

There is no connection whatsoever between the ongoing investigation by the agencies and the BJP, he asserted.

In an informal chat with reporters in Karimnagar on July 7, Mr. Sanjay reiterated that if any MLA or other elected representative of other parties intends to join the party, they must resign from their posts.

Referring to the resignation of K. Keshava Rao from Rajya Sabha membership before joining the Congress, he said the grand old party should make MLAs, who defected from other parties, resign and ask them to seek people’s mandate. If by-elections are held in such a scenario, the BJP will emerge triumphant, he added.

He alleged that the previous BRS dispensation deliberately delayed bifurcation issues for its selfish political interests. “The Chief Ministers of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are working to find an amicable solution to the bifurcation issues. They should be wary of the attempts by BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to provoke people by citing the meeting held between them to resolve pending bifurcation issues,” he added.

To a query, he said a feasibility study for a new railway line between Karimnagar and Hasanparti has been completed. A decision on the new railway line is expected soon. If the new railway line is constructed, it would boost the socio-economic development of the region, he asserted.

Later, the Union Minister reviewed the progress of various road development works, including the proposed four-laning of Karimnagar-Warangal section of the NH 563 with the officials concerned.

