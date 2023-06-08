ADVERTISEMENT

Asif Nagar police station’s official Facebook page hacked

June 08, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hackers had uploaded porographic content in the police station’s official Facebook page

The Hindu Bureau

Unknown hackers took control of the Asif Nagar police station’s official Facebook page for more than 15 hours before the IT team regained control. The unidentified hackers uploaded multiple pornographic videos. 

The page, which has over 6,200 followers, had videos being posted by the hackers since Wednesday night, said the police. “We have engaged our officials to look into this matter and rectify the issue. We will be taking the videos down and a case has been booked as well,” said the officials from the Asif Nagar police, adding that the hackers are suspected to be based out of a foreign country. 

The page was being handled by the IT team based out of the police station. Netizens tagged the handles of Telangana state police and Hyderabad city police to alert them about the hack. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US