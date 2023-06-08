Asif Nagar police station’s official Facebook page hacked

June 08, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Unknown hackers took control of the Asif Nagar police station’s official Facebook page for more than 15 hours before the IT team regained control. The unidentified hackers uploaded multiple pornographic videos.

The page, which has over 6,200 followers, had videos being posted by the hackers since Wednesday night, said the police. “We have engaged our officials to look into this matter and rectify the issue. We will be taking the videos down and a case has been booked as well,” said the officials from the Asif Nagar police, adding that the hackers are suspected to be based out of a foreign country.

The page was being handled by the IT team based out of the police station. Netizens tagged the handles of Telangana state police and Hyderabad city police to alert them about the hack.