Asia’s biggest silk rolling unit to come up at Siddipet

In yet another achievement the district headquarters has been chosen for setting up of the biggest silk rolling unit in Asia.

Maharashtra-based Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited propose to set up the unit in Siddipet. Representatives of the company held discussion with Finance Minister T. Harish Rao in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Farmers are cultivating sericulture in about 1,000 acres in the district and the representatives of industry made a field visit to field on Friday and examined the activities of farmers. The silk being produced by farmers here was identified as one of the best by the Union government.

Noting that best quality silk is being produced here, the company representatives said that they are ready to establish an industry here.

Responding, Mr. Harish Rao has promised to extend all the required support by allotting site for the industry. He has also suggested them to enter into a buyback agreement with farmers for which they have accepted. The Minister said that there will be lot of benefits once the industry was established at Siddipet and those weaving silk clothes need to depend on imports from other places.