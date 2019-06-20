As part of the KLIP, the “Asia’s biggest open-to-sky Surge pool” was constructed in Thippapur village of Illanthakunta mandal.

Measuring 92 m deep and 56 m diameter, the surge pool was constructed to store one tmc ft of water and lift the same through motors to the Ananthagiri Reservoir in Siddipet and later to the Mallannasagar project. The water from Mid Manair Dam reservoir would reach the surge pool travelling 3.4 km through canal and 7.6 km through tunnel.