Telangana

Asia’s biggest open-to-sky surge pool

more-in

As part of the KLIP, the “Asia’s biggest open-to-sky Surge pool” was constructed in Thippapur village of Illanthakunta mandal.

Measuring 92 m deep and 56 m diameter, the surge pool was constructed to store one tmc ft of water and lift the same through motors to the Ananthagiri Reservoir in Siddipet and later to the Mallannasagar project. The water from Mid Manair Dam reservoir would reach the surge pool travelling 3.4 km through canal and 7.6 km through tunnel.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 1, 2020 5:47:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/asias-biggest-open-to-sky-surge-pool/article28089556.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY