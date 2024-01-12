Asian MedTech Innovation Summit 2024 sees participation from 30+ tech firms

January 12, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Over 30 tech companies participated in the Asian MedTech Innovation Summit 2024 at AIG Hospitals on Friday (January 12). The conference brought together stakeholders such as medical professionals, industry leaders and experts to explore collaboration in medical technology research and development (R&D).

The conference, organised in collaboration with the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), featured keynote addresses and panel discussions covering various topics, including emerging technologies, regulatory challenges and successful case studies of medtech collaborations. It also discussed the latest trends and innovations in medical technology landscape.

“By bringing together the brightest minds from hospitals and industry, we are promoting knowledge sharing and fostering partnerships that will drive innovation in MedTech sector. This will become an annual event, where we will track the progress of our projects and come up with cutting-edge solutions for enhanced patient care,” said Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy, the chairman of AIG Hospitals.

