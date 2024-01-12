ADVERTISEMENT

Asian MedTech Innovation Summit 2024 sees participation from 30+ tech firms

January 12, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Over 30 tech companies participated in the Asian MedTech Innovation Summit 2024 at AIG Hospitals on Friday (January 12). The conference brought together stakeholders such as medical professionals, industry leaders and experts to explore collaboration in medical technology research and development (R&D).

The conference, organised in collaboration with the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), featured keynote addresses and panel discussions covering various topics, including emerging technologies, regulatory challenges and successful case studies of medtech collaborations. It also discussed the latest trends and innovations in medical technology landscape.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“By bringing together the brightest minds from hospitals and industry, we are promoting knowledge sharing and fostering partnerships that will drive innovation in MedTech sector. This will become an annual event, where we will track the progress of our projects and come up with cutting-edge solutions for enhanced patient care,” said Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy, the chairman of AIG Hospitals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US