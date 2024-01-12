GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Asian MedTech Innovation Summit 2024 sees participation from 30+ tech firms

January 12, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Over 30 tech companies participated in the Asian MedTech Innovation Summit 2024 at AIG Hospitals on Friday (January 12). The conference brought together stakeholders such as medical professionals, industry leaders and experts to explore collaboration in medical technology research and development (R&D).

The conference, organised in collaboration with the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), featured keynote addresses and panel discussions covering various topics, including emerging technologies, regulatory challenges and successful case studies of medtech collaborations. It also discussed the latest trends and innovations in medical technology landscape.

“By bringing together the brightest minds from hospitals and industry, we are promoting knowledge sharing and fostering partnerships that will drive innovation in MedTech sector. This will become an annual event, where we will track the progress of our projects and come up with cutting-edge solutions for enhanced patient care,” said Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy, the chairman of AIG Hospitals.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.