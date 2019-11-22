ASI bid to end life over transfer

Peeved over his transfer, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Rachakonda Commissionerate set himself afire near Balapur police station here on Friday afternoon. He was admitted to hospital with 40% burns.

The victim, K Narsimha (55), climbed a water tank situated 100 metres from the police station and doused himself with petrol and set ablaze. His colleagues and locals immediately rushed to his rescue and shifted Narsimha to Apollo DRDO in Kanchanbagh.

The incident took place around 3.30 p.m. and doctors told police that Narsimha suffered 40 % burns. “His vital body parts were injured and is battling for life,” said Balapur inspector V Saidulu.

Narsimha, a resident of Badangpet, who was attached to Balapur police station, was recently transferred to Manchal police station after he allegedly ‘abused’ a constable.

“During his brother-in-law’s marriage on November 15, Narsimha in an inebriated condition abused constable M. Dasharatha in the latter’s absence and the same was recorded and circulated on WhatsApp groups. Our senior officers heard the audio and took action against the ASI,” the inspector said.

A day before he was transferred to Manchal police station, the officers counselled both, Narsimha and Dasharatha and settled the issues.

“He was upset over the transfer and even after counselling resorted to the extreme step,” an official said, adding that the victim had reported for duty at Manchal PS on November 20. A case was registered and a probe is on.

There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.