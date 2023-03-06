ASHAs in Telangana paid better than in other States: KTR

March 06, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has stated that Telangana is paying the highest wages to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) in the country, even better than what their counterparts are getting in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s native State, Gujarat.

Speaking after inaugurating a ‘Palle Dawakhana’ at Jillella in Tangellapalli mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday, he said ASHAs and other health workers were being taken care of better in Telangana compared to elsewhere in the country.

The State government was taking up several initiatives to provide improved health services to people and Palle Dawakhana was one such step in that direction, he added.

Besides, the government was also running Basthi Dawakhanas in urban areas, preparing health profile, extending free diagnostic services to people and also implementing programmes such as KCR Kit and Nutrition Kit for women of economically-disadvantaged sections on attaining motherhood and during pregnancy.

Earlier, he inaugurated digital classroom and roof-top solar power system at the government school there and took a tour of the science fair. He interacted with the students and enquired about their projects/exhibits. Later, he inaugurated a ‘shadikhana’ constructed in Sircilla town.