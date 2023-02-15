Asaduddin tight-lipped on candidates for Telangana Assembly polls

February 15, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Days after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi commented about fielding 50 candidates from his party in the Telangana Assembly elections in the State Legislative Assembly, party president Asaduddin Owaisi remained tight-lipped on the subject.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian was speaking to the media on Wednesday at the party headquarters in Darussalam where he chose to keep his cards close to his chest.

Taking questions from the media on the subject, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Akbaruddin had said that the MIM party would take a decision on this. The time to take a decision on how many candidates we will field, and how many seats we will contest has not arrived yet. When the right time comes, the right decision will be taken,” Mr Owaisi said even as he chose not to comment on the subject any further.

Touching upon the income tax (I-T) “survey” on the British Broadcasting Corporation’s offices in India, Mr Owaisi said that he was in agreement with the statements issued by the Editor’s Guild of India and the Press Club of India. Both media bodies had expressed serious concerns over the I-T “survey” in their respective statements which they tweeted.

Mr Owaisi welcomed the Supreme Court decision to appoint Justice L Nageswara Rao to take stock of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. “The elections of the Hyderabad Cricket Association should happen as soon as possible so that the young cricketers of Hyderabad would be able to get opportunities based on their performance and merit, which otherwise they were not getting,” he said.