Asaduddin Owaisi thanks supporters after Akbaruddin’s acquittal
Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi thanked all those who supported his brother and Chandrayangutta legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi.
He took to Twitter soon after the MIM floor leader was acquitted in the two cases of alleged hate speech.
“Alhamdulilah Akbaruddin Owaisi has been acquitted by MP/MLA Special Court in two criminal cases against him for alleged hate speeches. Grateful to all for their prayers & support. Special thanks to Advocate Abdul Azeem sb & senior lawyers who provided their valuable assistance,” Mr. Owaisi tweeted.
