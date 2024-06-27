Asaduddin Owaisi should be suspended from Parliament: Telangana BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Telangana unit has demanded the suspension of Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi from Parliament for his “Jai Palestine” chant after taking oath as a member of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Party spokesperson N.V. Subash questioned as to how Mr. Owaisi, born and brought up in the country, could name a foreign country during such a solemn occasion. If he was really interested in taking up the cause of Palestinians, there were other fora available, he said.

The oath-taking ceremony for newly-elected MPs is sacred as they promise to protect and uphold the Constitution of India and hence, raising the name of another country was unacceptable. The MP is least bothered about the welfare of his constituency or his own community but wanted to gain cheap popularity by raising the Palestine issue, he said in a press release on Wednesday.

In a separate meeting, farmers’ wing president K. Sridhar Reddy has demanded the government to take up farm loans without any conditions, as was promised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi last year before the Assembly elections.

Participating in a meeting at the State BJP office on Wednesday, he urged the government to provide financial support for drip irrigation to the farmers and said it was not right to postpone decisions in the guise of taking up widespread consultations with various stakeholders. He warned that the party will not hesitate take up an agitation if the farmers’ issues are ignored.

