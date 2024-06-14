GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Asaduddin Owaisi raises concerns over killing of Muslims

Published - June 14, 2024 12:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi | Photo Credit:

HyderabadParliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday raised concerns over the lynching of Muslims in some parts of the country soon after the Lok Sabha polls. He sought to know whether the Sangh Parivar was exacting revenge on the community. Mr. Owaisi took to X, formerly Twitter, and stated that instances of violence were seen in Uttar Pradesh, where two Muslims were killed. He pointed to the demolition of homes by bulldozers in Akbarnagar, and alluded to the alleged lynching of two Muslims in Chattisgarh.

Mr. Owaisi, who is the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president, wondered, “Is the Sangh Parivar taking revenge on the Muslims?”

Related Topics

Telangana / All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.