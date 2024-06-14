Asaduddin Owaisi raises concerns over killing of Muslims

HyderabadParliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday raised concerns over the lynching of Muslims in some parts of the country soon after the Lok Sabha polls. He sought to know whether the Sangh Parivar was exacting revenge on the community. Mr. Owaisi took to X, formerly Twitter, and stated that instances of violence were seen in Uttar Pradesh, where two Muslims were killed. He pointed to the demolition of homes by bulldozers in Akbarnagar, and alluded to the alleged lynching of two Muslims in Chattisgarh.

Mr. Owaisi, who is the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president, wondered, “Is the Sangh Parivar taking revenge on the Muslims?”