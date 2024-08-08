Asaduddin Owaisi opposes Waqf Amendment Bill

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, on Thursday, termed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 as discriminatory, arbitrary and against the Constitution of India.

Mr. Owaisi, who was speaking in the Lok Sabha, stated that the Bill violates Articles 14, 15 and 25 of the Constitution. “It is both discriminatory and arbitrary. It is a grave attack on the basic structure of the Constitution as it violates the principles of judicial independence and separation of powers,” he said.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president added that the management of waqf was an essential religious practice of Muslims. A denial of legal recognition of Waqf-Alal-Aulaad, a private waqf, and Waqf-by-User, Mr. Owaisi said, was a severe restriction of how Muslims can manage their properties. On the contrary, Hindu endowment boards are recognised by usage and customs, he said.

Mr. Owaisi said that while a Hindu could give his entire property to his son or daughter as a gift, a Muslim could not do so in the name of Allah. “You are stopping me from praying. You are restraining Waqf-Alal-Aulaad, which is not only discriminatory, [but also] violative of Article 25,” he said.

“Waqf properties are not public properties. By removing Waqf-by-User, this government wants to take over dargahs, masjids and other waqf properties. I want to know from you, sir, by bringing this bill, you are not uniting the country but dividing it. This Bill is evidence that you are an enemy of Muslims,” he said.

