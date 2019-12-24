Asaduddin Owaisi maintains NPR, NRC are connected

Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah and maintained that the National Population Register is connected to the National Register of Indian Citizens.
Mr. Owaisi took to Twitter and tweeted an image of a document purportedly showing that then Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju responding to a question on NPR in the Rajya Sabha in 2014. The image shows Mr Rijiju stating that ‘the NPR is the first step towards creation of the National Register of Indian Citizens by verifying citizenship status of every usual residents’.
“The sun will always rise from the east, but can we say the same about your feelings towards NRC?,” an excerpt from his tweet reads.
