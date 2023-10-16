Asaduddin Owaisi lauds BRS manifesto, hopes for ruling party to score a hat-trick in Telangana Assembly elections

October 16, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Hyderabad

Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi, on Monday appreciated the manifesto of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), stating that it would benefit the weaker sections of society. He expressed hope that the BRS would come to power for the third consecutive time in the State.

Mr. Owaisi was speaking to the media at the AIMIM headquarters in Darussalaam. “In Mr. Rao’s manifesto, the most significant thing is that, especially in urban areas, gas cylinders will be available for ₹400. This will be beneficial for the poor. Secondly, white card holders will be given fine rice. The rice being given now is not of good quality,” he said, adding that the inclusion in the manifesto of another 1 lakh 2BHK houses in the GHMC limits was a welcome move.

The AIMIM president appealed to the public to vote for his party’s candidates in whichever constituencies they have been fielded. In other constituencies, he urged voters to support the BRS so that it gets a third term.

Jibe at Revanth

Mr. Owaisi criticised Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy, stating that his appointment was made by the Congress leadership in order to keep a backchannel with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) open should the need arise. “Rahul Gandhi has made him (Mr. Reddy) Telangana Congress president because he comes from a BJP-RSS background. So, Mr. Gandhi wants a door to remain open so that if the need arises, he (Mr. Reddy) can be used,” Mr Owaisi said.

