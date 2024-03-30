GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Asaduddin Owaisi calls for independent probe into Mukhtar Ansari’s death

Asaduddin Owaisi said that Mr. Ansari was not taken to a well-equipped hospital and that the one where he was taken to did not have the relevant doctors available.

March 30, 2024 03:40 am | Updated 03:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday prayed for gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who died on Thursday and called for an independent probe into his death.

Mr. Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, was speaking to the media soon after addressing a gathering after Friday prayers. “I want to say that a proper independent inquiry must be conducted, and what the family [of Mukhtar Ansari] has said must be taken seriously,” Mr. Owaisi said, adding that the family had claimed that Mr. Ansari was administered “slow poison”.

Reiterating the family’s claims, the MP said that Mr. Ansari was not taken to a well-equipped hospital and that the one where he was taken to did not have the relevant doctors available. After that, he was taken back to jail in a day or two.

Mr. Owaisi recalled Atiq Ahmed’s gunning down in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and said that Mr. Ansari’s death in custody was the second such incident. “I have always been stating that the biggest State of our country is being run by rule by gun, not rule by law,” he said.

“Mr. Ansari was an ex-MLA and was in judicial custody. His family had filed a case in Supreme Court, stating that there is apprehension of him being killed inside prison, and he dies. And the family says that slow poison was given. The most shocking thing is that he was not taken to a specialist hospital, but to a hospital where no proper medical attention was given to him. I hope that the Uttar Pradesh government, in the interest of justice and rule of law will conduct an impartial inquiry,” he said.

Moments before addressing the media, Mr.Owaisi spoke to a gathering of worshippers on what the AIMIM observes as Youmul Quran, where he prayed for Mr. Ansari.

