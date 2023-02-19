ADVERTISEMENT

Asaduddin demands action against those involved in ‘custodial death’

February 19, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded the government to take action against the police officials responsible for daily wage earner Mohammed Qadir’s death in Medak district.

Participating in a programme in the city on Sunday, Mr. Owaisi said that Muslims, Dalits and Adivasis were being targeted in India, something that must be stopped immediately.

“One Muslim boy was killed in police custody in Medak. How long will this continue?” he asked, adding that the accused must be arrested and jailed. He also demanded justice for the victim’s family.

