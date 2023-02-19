HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Asaduddin demands action against those involved in ‘custodial death’

February 19, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded the government to take action against the police officials responsible for daily wage earner Mohammed Qadir’s death in Medak district.

Participating in a programme in the city on Sunday, Mr. Owaisi said that Muslims, Dalits and Adivasis were being targeted in India, something that must be stopped immediately.

“One Muslim boy was killed in police custody in Medak. How long will this continue?” he asked, adding that the accused must be arrested and jailed. He also demanded justice for the victim’s family.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.