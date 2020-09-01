Asaddudin Owaisi backing KCR: Shabbir

HYDERABAD

01 September 2020 20:34 IST

Hyderabad MP sabotaging protest against demolition of Secretariat mosques, says Congress leader

Former minister and former Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir has alleged that MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was trying to sabotage the movement launched by Congress party and other organisations seeking re-construction of two mosques at the same place in the Secretariat.

Mr. Shabbir said on Tuesday that Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi has been giving misleading statements to prevent the All India Muslim Personal Board (AIMPLB) from launching an agitation against the demolition of two mosques on the Secretariat premises. He said that the AIMPLB held its meeting in Hyderabad on August 16 and gave a two-week deadline to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to take a favourable decision for re-construction of two mosques at the same place.

“The AIMPLB deadline expired on August 31. A day before that, Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi shared a recorded video stating that he was confident that the State government would re-construct the mosques at the same place. He should have specified the basis on which he was giving such a statement,” he pointed out.

The Chief Minister did not react to the demands made by Opposition parties, including the Congress party. He neither responded to the demands made by other religious organisations nor reacted to the deadline set by the AIMPLB.

“This clearly shows KCR government has demolished the two mosques and it has no intention to re-construct them. He carried out the demolition after getting consent from Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi besides an assurance that there will be no protests after demolition. For the same reason, instead of supporting the protest against the demolition of mosques, Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi is still backing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for some cheap personal gains,” he alleged.