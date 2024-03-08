Asad offers full support to Revanth govt.

March 08, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Majlis Party president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi assured full cooperation to the Congress Government for the city’s development and progress of Telangana, and urged the latter to rule in a “relaxed manner for the next five years”.

Addressing the gathering at the foundation stone laying ceremony for Old City Metro line from MGBS to Falaknuma, Mr. Owaisi said that his party respects the verdict of the people for electing the Congress and Mr. Reddy as the CM, and was ready to join hands “spreading love and removing hatred from the hearts” so that people “can lead their lives peacefully”.

“Everyone knows the situation across the country, where hate seems to be permeating among people. We should shun it and embrace togetherness. You have a five-year mandate and I hope you will fulfil all the promises made to people. It is your determination and hard work that brought you this far. MIM will be with you in your quest for development,” he said, welcoming the CM to Old City.

Praising Mr. Reddy as a go-getter, he requested the CM to build a new Osmania Hospital building and also shift the Chanchalguda jail and use it for a KG-to-PG centre.

He said that the CM had responded quickly to his request for sanctioning ₹120 crore for road widening at Yakutpura and issued the GO for ₹200 crore. The MP wanted the government to complete the Metro rail expansion before the five-year tenure so that both could travel on the train together on the inaugural run.

Adviser for minorities affair Mohd. Shabbir Ali and other public representatives were present.

