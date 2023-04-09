ADVERTISEMENT

Asad criticises brandishing of Godse photo, police ‘inaction’

April 09, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at a photograph of Mahatma Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse being reportedly brandished in Hyderabad during the Sobha yatra, to coincide with Hanuman Jayanti, last week.

Mr Owaisi expressed his displeasure at the incident at a public meeting in the city and described Godse as the first terrorist of India who was responsible for killing Mahatma Gandhi.

“In our beloved country, in the past 10 to 15 days, somebody says that they will make it a Hindu rashtra. The limit was crossed when in Hyderabad they brandished Nathuram Godse’s photo,” Mr Owaisi said.

He described those who brandished the photo and danced with it as zaalim (oppressors) and sought to know who was responsible for the act and criticised the police for their alleged inaction. He sought to know what police’s reaction would be in case a photo of Osama bin Laden was brandished.

“If somebody were to brandish a photo of Osama bin Laden, police would break down doors,” he said, and demanded to know why the police stayed “silent”.

CONNECT WITH US