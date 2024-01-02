Khajaguda Junction road closure to be extended

January 02, 2024 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Cyberabad police have decided to extend the road closure of Khajaguda Junction after witnessing improved traffic flow as a result of the traffic measure.

The decision comes after a successful trial run from December 16, 2023 during which an improved traffic flow was witnessed, said the officials.

Joint Commissioner of Cyberabad Traffic Police, Narayan Naik, said that they have managed to reduce the commute for vehicles from an average of 16 minutes to 11 minutes. “There has been an ease of traffic flow as well with the public adjusting to the road diversions. Initially, the road closure was put up as a trial for two weeks and we are now making this a long-term measure,” said the official.

On December 16, 2023, the Cyberabad Traffic Police issued an advisory for the public stating that the Khajaguda Junction will be closed for vehicular traffic. According to the advisory, traffic from Nanakramguda Rotary towards Whisper Valley junction will be diverted towards Biodiversity Junction and Pakwaan eatery to proceed to Whisper Valley junction.

“Vehicles approaching from Shaikpet flyover towards Film Nagar are diverted at the U-turn near Pakwan and further towards the Whisper Valley junction. Meanwhile, commuters from the Biodiversity junction towards Manikonda will be diverted at Pochamma temple from under the Shaikpet flyover and towards Manikonda,” said the officials.