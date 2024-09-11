As sun shines over Telangana after several days of rain, snakes slither out to bask in warmth

The incessant rain in Telangana has come to a stop. The State is receiving sunlight, which is forecasted to continue for a week, including in Hyderabad. It is not just humans whose movement will be restricted when it rains. Snakes will be in slumber mode when it rains or when temperatures are cold. And when the sun shines, the cold-blooded reptiles slither out of their burrows to bask in the sun to pick up some warmth. The number of snakes rescued in and around Hyderabad from August 31, 2024 is a case in point.

General secretary of Friends of Snakes Society, Avinash Visvanathan said that the society’s volunteers have rescued 278 snakes in & around Hyderabad from August 31 to September 9, 2024. Between these dates, the highest of 45 - 46 snakes were rescued each on September 5, 6 and 7.

Why snakes slither out when rains stop?

Professor at Department of Zoology, Osmania University & Director, Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Studies, Chemela Srinivasulu said that there are two reasons why the reptiles might slither out of burrows during or after rains: snakes are ectothermic, which means they are cold blooded and cannot produce heat at cellular level. So they depend on external environmental factors to produce heat in the body. They are relatively more active on bright sunny days than cloudy days. He added that the cold blooded reptiles are found under car trunks, concrete floors or other dry places to pick up some warmth.

“When there is no sunlight, they are in slumber mode. They slither out of burrows when there is a break between two spells of rain, or when sun shines after rain,” said Prof Srinivasulu.

Another reason they come out of their burrows is during floods when water enters their burrows. Snakes live in natural holes, or small crevices in man made structures in urban ecosystems. When these spaces get filled with rain water, they try to escape to a dry place, and sometimes seek shelter in bushes or trees. Some snakes that are adapted to aquatic ecosystems can be seen swimming during floods.

Calls to rescue snakes in Hyderabad:

Of the 278 snakes rescued in Hyderabad, the highest of 124 were Spectacled Cobras, 59 were Rat Snakes, 35 Checkered Keelback, 11 Bronze Tree Snake, 10 Common Trinket Snake, said Mr. Avinash. They have also rescued 11 Russel’s Vipers, five Common Kraits.Spectacled cobras, Common Kraits and Russel’s Vipers are venomous are venomous.

The calls requesting snakes to be rescued were frequently received from Bachupally, Chandanagar, Sainikpuri, Almasguda, Trimulghery, Habsiguda, Alwal, Amberpet, Jubilee Hills Malkajgiri, Nagole, Nizampet, Amberpet, Hayatnagar and Meerpet.

Phone number

Since the rains have stopped yet again, sighting of the reptiles might increase. In case anyone wants a snake to be rescued, they can call the society at 83742 33366. The volunteers charge a nominal amount.

Specially stitched bags

They usually use specially stitched bags to rescue bags. If they run out of it, they use any container to safely rescue animals: it might be a plastic container or any other.

A volunteer of the society, Aditya Srinath said that before reaching the spot, they suggest people on where to stand, angle in which they have to stand and keep a watch on the reptile until the volunteer reaches.

Mr. Avinash said that after rescuing a snake, they release them into wildlife in various forests across the State with the help of Telangana Forest Department.