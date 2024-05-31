As Sonia Gandhi arrives tomorrow Congress worried over intense heat and her health

As Telangana awaits to express gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, the intense heat conditions in Telangana is worrying the Congress government ahead of her visit given her frail health condition.

Though Ms. Gandhi’s visit is confirmed for June 2 celebrations at the Parade Grounds the itinerary is yet to be finalised. How many hours will she be spending in Hyderabad is yet be confirmed. But Congress leaders admit she is unlikely to stay here for not more than two hours. In view of the extremely high temperatures that the State is witnessing the Congress leaders are now worried whether Ms. Gandhi would be able to take such intense heat.

The government can heave a sigh of relief as the Begumpet Airport is very near to the Parade Grounds and she doesn’t need to travel long distance for the meeting. The party is ensuring she takes a special flight from New Delhi to land at Begumpet Airport and return from there after spending a couple of hours at the Parade Ground.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is keen on imprinting Sonia’s legacy on the Telangana State removing the marks of K. Chandrashekhar Rao, who has been successful in taking credit for the formation of the new State. Ms. Gandhi will release the State song penned by Andesri thus ensuring that a new chapter in Telangana’s history is unveiled. Mr. Revanth feels Congress party’s contribution was always undermined by the BRS government and also Mr. Chandrashekhar Rao. Except for acknowledging Sonia Gandhi’s contribution once in the Legislature, Mr. Chandrashekhar Rao has also stayed away from praising her publicly.

Senior Ministers rejected the criticism of some Opposition leaders in Telangana who questioned the invitation to her. When BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao himself acknowledged her unstinting support to the Telangana cause against all odds what is the problem for others, they ask. Taking a brave decision like carving out a new State is not easy knowing that the party would be wipedout in another State. “She took the risk to keep her promise to the Telangana society.”

This will be Sonia Gandhi’s second visit to Telangana after the Congress was elected defeating the BRS in 2023. She attended the swearing-in ceremony of Mr. Revanth Reddy on December 7, 2023. She also launched the five guarantees of the Congress party at a public meeting at Tukkuguda last year after the completion of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad.

