As positive cases rise, oximeter prices jump by nearly 2.5 times

The price of Pulse Oximeter has increased by at least 150% after the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic set in Telangana. Earlier, it used to be sold for nearly ₹800, but its price now hovers around the ₹2,000-mark at medical stores which only adds to the existing financial burden of people.

The prices on online shopping sites range from ₹1,900 to ₹3,500. People suspected that a deliberate shortage is being created to jack up the prices.

This is one of the important devices every COVID-19 patient is suggested to keep handy to measure oxygen saturation levels, a key parameter used by doctors to assess severity of the infectious disease.

“As the cases started to increase, the price too increased gradually. It was hiked to ₹1,200, then to ₹1,500, and now it is being sold for ₹2,000. What’s more, it is not available at all medical stores. The device flying off the shelves due to high demand,” said an employee of a medical store in the city.

