As night curfew comes into force, police launch awareness drive

Polite behaviour, but firm action, staff told

The first day of night curfew in Telangana began with the police carrying out an awareness drive to implement the new rules.

Sudden thunderstorms kept many people indoors while others were informed by the media about the immediate night curfew, which was announced on Tuesday and came into effect the same day.

Policemen were seen asking people to observe the night curfew and go home while also asking businesses to shut down from 8 p.m., as per the government orders. While there were no untoward incidents, police officials told The Hindu that the night curfew will be implemented strictly across the State.

“As the decision to impose night curfew was sudden, we have decided to create awareness and enforce the rule together. But, first our focus will be on awareness and safety of our personnel,” a senior IPS officer said.

The police have erected hundreds of check posts across the State, with major focus on three urban commissionerates — Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda — in and around the State capital.

“There are check posts everywhere. Not just main roads, but in lanes and bylanes as well to prevent people from moving out for unnecessary reasons,” the officer said.

However, no incidents of police high handedness or rash behaviour were reported on Tuesday night, as Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy during a video conference on Tuesday directed the unit officers to instruct the field-level personnel to not to be ‘very harsh’, rather book cases on the violators.

“Polite behaviour, but firm action,” the DGP told the officers directing them not to use lathis while enforcing the night curfew.

Speaking to The Hindu, Additional DGP (Law and Order) Jitender said that people should voluntarily and religiously follow the guidelines for safety of fellow countrymen.

He said that movement of essential goods and persons in the permitted category will be allowed hassle-free and there are no restrictions on inter and intra-State movement.

“People should avoid unnecessary movement. As cases are raising, the government was left with no options, but to impose night curfew to prevent the spread of deadly virus,” Mr. Jitender said.

He said that police personnel were asked to take all necessary precautions to prevent themselves from getting infected with the virus. “They should get immunised and take vaccines. In the coming few days, we are targeting to vaccinate 90 % to 95 % of personnel in all wings for their own safety and the safety of others,” the top brass said.

Meanwhile, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M. Bhagwat said that curfew will be enforced strictly and they will book cases against the violators.

“Unlike last year, we are not issuing special passes to anybody. Action will be taken against all the violators,” he said.