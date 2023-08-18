As news of BRS list make rounds, some leaders step up last-minute efforts

August 18, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) appears to be all prepared to deliver a master stroke on the Opposition Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by announcing the candidates’ list over the next few days, at a time when Congress has commenced the process for candidates’ selection and BJP is trying to fish in the other two parties’ waters.

Irrespective of the reports that BRS is getting ready to announce its first list with candidates for all but half-a-dozen constituencies out of a total of 119 making rounds in a section of the regional language media, sources in the party have dropped enough indications that the party leadership is on the verge of catching the rival parties off-guard by sending its candidates into the field, much ahead of rivals.

By announcing its candidates much in advance, as it did the last time in 2018 early elections, the BRS leadership is planning to manage the discontent in the party among the aspirants who fail to get the ticket. As the news of party leadership finalising the candidates gained circulation, the party leaders who are sceptical about getting the party ticket this time have stepped up their activity in the constituencies to counter the moves by their rivals within the party.

With the news of MLC and Rythu Bandhu Samithi (RBS) chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy eyeing the Jangaon ticket, sitting MLA M. Yadagiri Reddy held a meeting with his followers and sarpanches in Mallapur here. Similarly, sitting MLA from Station Ghanpur and former Deputy Chief Minister T. Rajaiah has organised ‘Raja Shyamala Yagam’ (a religious ritual) in the constituency with a belief to strengthen his prospects as the news of his rival, MLC and another Deputy Chief Minister K. Srihari stepping up his efforts.

As the news of Congress MLA from Sangareddy T. Jayaprakash (Jagga) Reddy exploring prospects of joining the ruling party spread, the followers of former MLA Ch. Prabhakar have appealed to the party leadership against taking the former into the party fold. A senior leader of BRS analysed that Mr. Prabhakar was made the chairman of State Handloom Development Corporation to field a new candidate from Sangareddy this time as Mr. Prabhakar had lost the 2018 election after winning in 2014.

Party sources have stated that the party leadership has been paying special attention to erstwhile Khammam district to improve the party strength there this time as the party could win only one seat in the last elections against six by Congress, two by TDP and one independent, although four Congress, two TDP and one Independent have switched loyalties to BRS later.

A few sitting MLAs in erstwhile Adilabad and Warangal districts too are said to be sailing through troubled waters. The ruling party also has a headache in Tandur with MLC and former minister P. Mahender Reddy and sitting MLA P. Rohith Reddy, who switched over from Congress, vying for the ticket. Sources in the Mahender Reddy camp made it clear that their leader is ready for any eventuality.