ADVERTISEMENT

As Navaratri comes to an end, over 3,200 Durga idols immersions reported in Hyderabad

Updated - October 13, 2024 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Women waiting in line to perform rituals to Goddess Durga during ‘Sindur Khela’ to mark the end of the Durga Puja festival in Secunderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The festive fervour of Durga puja concluded incident-free in Hyderabad on October 13. Decked up pandals all across the city and dandiya nights came to an end as the city geared up for Durga idols immersions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tri-commissionerates of the twin cities reported successful immersion of over 3,200 Durga idols until Sunday.

The Hyderabad commissionerate reported 400 Durga idol immersions on day 1 (October 12) and close to 1,000 on October 13. Meanwhile, the IT hub of the city, Cyberabad commissionerate, reported 689 idol immersions on October 12 and 110 on Sunday. “The commissionerate is expecting another 135 idol immersions on Monday, taking the total count to 935 across the three days,” an official shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rachakonda commissionerate, on the other hand, has reported about 1,000 idol immersions in the two-day period.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The idols were immersed in baby ponds across the city, including People’s Plaza, Garden Point, Jala Vihar and Sanjeeviah Park in Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the immersion of Durga idols on October 13 and 14. Traffic diversions were in place at several locations from 3 p.m. on October 13 to 8 a.m. on October 14.

Commuters were advised to avoid key junctions, including VV Statue (or Khairatabad junction), Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction (HTP), AR Petrol Pump, BJR Statue Circle, Basheerbagh, Liberty, Old Ambedkar Statue, Upper Tank Bund and Nallagutta X Road owing to traffic congestion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US