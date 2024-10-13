GIFT a SubscriptionGift
As Navaratri comes to an end, over 3,200 Durga idols immersions reported in Hyderabad

Updated - October 13, 2024 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Women waiting in line to perform rituals to Goddess Durga during ‘Sindur Khela’ to mark the end of the Durga Puja festival in Secunderabad on Sunday.

Women waiting in line to perform rituals to Goddess Durga during ‘Sindur Khela’ to mark the end of the Durga Puja festival in Secunderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The festive fervour of Durga puja concluded incident-free in Hyderabad on October 13. Decked up pandals all across the city and dandiya nights came to an end as the city geared up for Durga idols immersions.

The tri-commissionerates of the twin cities reported successful immersion of over 3,200 Durga idols until Sunday.

The Hyderabad commissionerate reported 400 Durga idol immersions on day 1 (October 12) and close to 1,000 on October 13. Meanwhile, the IT hub of the city, Cyberabad commissionerate, reported 689 idol immersions on October 12 and 110 on Sunday. “The commissionerate is expecting another 135 idol immersions on Monday, taking the total count to 935 across the three days,” an official shared.

The Rachakonda commissionerate, on the other hand, has reported about 1,000 idol immersions in the two-day period.

The idols were immersed in baby ponds across the city, including People’s Plaza, Garden Point, Jala Vihar and Sanjeeviah Park in Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the immersion of Durga idols on October 13 and 14. Traffic diversions were in place at several locations from 3 p.m. on October 13 to 8 a.m. on October 14.

Commuters were advised to avoid key junctions, including VV Statue (or Khairatabad junction), Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction (HTP), AR Petrol Pump, BJR Statue Circle, Basheerbagh, Liberty, Old Ambedkar Statue, Upper Tank Bund and Nallagutta X Road owing to traffic congestion.

Published - October 13, 2024 09:09 pm IST

