Smita Sabharwal transferred out of CMO in a major reshuffle of IAS officers in Telangana

January 03, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Senior bureaucrat and secretary in Telangana Chief Minister’s Office Smita Sabharwal has been transferred and posted as member secretary of the TS Finance Corporation relieving another IAS officer Sandeep Kumar Sultania from the full additional charge of the post.

Ms. Smita Sabharwal, considered a high profile officer in the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government, has also been relieved from the full additional charge as Irrigation Secretary she was holding in the previous Government. Ms. Smita Sabharwal will be replaced by another senior officer GAD secretary (political) Rahul Bojja. Agriculture Secretary M. Raghunandan Rao has been placed in the full additional charge as GAD secretary (political).

The transfers form part of the first major reshuffle of IAS officers since the Congress Government took over the reins in Telangana on December 9. As many as 26 IAS officers had been transferred and given new postings. MCR HRD Institute additional director Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka is transferred and posted as Industries and Commerce (Mines and Geology) department principal secretary relieving Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari who was holding the full additional charge of the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Labour Commissioner Ahmad Nadeem had been posted as Planning department secretary relieving Finance Special Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao from the Full Additional Charge (FAC) of the post. He will be replaced by Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) member secretary S. Krishna Aditya who was transferred.

Education Secretary B. Venkatesham had been placed in full additional charge as BC Welfare department principal secretary while Sandeep Kumar Sultania had been placed in FAC as Panchayat Raj Secretary (RWS) relieving Ms. Smita Sabharwal from the full additional charge of the post.

Sangareddy district collector A. Sharath has been transferred and posted as Tribal Welfare department secretary relieving Christina Z. Chongthu from the FAC of the post. He will be replaced by Jogulamba Gadwal district collector Valluru Kranthi. Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) additional secretary and controller of examinations B.M. Santosh had been transferred as Jogulamba Gadwal district collector.

D. Divya, who was waiting for posting, had been posted as Municipal Administration director and State nodal officer Praja Vani in place of Harichandana Dasari who was transferred as Nalgonda district collector relieving Hemanta Keshav Patil from FAC of the post.

Bharati Hollikeri, who was waiting for posting, had been posted as Archaeology department director relieving Shailaja Ramaiyer from the FAC of the post and Mahbubabad district collector K. Shashanka had been transferred and posted as Rangareddy district collector relieving Gowtham Potru who was holding the FAC of the post. Mr. Shashanka would be replaced by Adwait Kumar Singh who returned from the central deputation.

Chittem Lakshmi, who is waiting for posting, had been made TS Dairy Development Cooperative Federation managing director relieving retired bureaucrat Adhar Sinha from FAC of the post.

Panchayat Raj joint secretary Aisha Masrat Khanam had been transferred and posted as TS Minority Residential Educational Institutions Society secretary in place of B. Shafiullah who had been transferred.

TS Foods managing director S. Sangeetha Satyanarayana had been transferred and posted as joint secretary in the CMO. The services of Abhilasha Abhinav, who is waiting for posting, had been placed at the disposal of the Municipal Administration department for posting a GHMC zonal commissioner. P. Kadhiravan, who was posted as Jayashankar Bhupalpally district additional collector (local bodies), had been transferred to Hyderabad in the same post.

Environment and Forests additional secretary M. Prashanti had been placed in full additional charge as AYUSH director and Deputy Chief Minister’s special secretary D. Krishna Bhaskar had been placed in full additional charge in the posts of special secretary of Finance and Planning departments. Health & Family Welfare director R.V. Karnan had been placed in full additional charge as Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMIDC) managing director.

Education department joint secretary M. Haritha had been placed in FAC of the post of Director for Cooperation & Registrar of Cooperative Societies duly relieving Mr. Raghunandan Rao.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT