‘As farmers die, TRS, BJP are playing politics’

HYDERABAD

16 November 2021 23:12 IST

Former Rajya Sabha member V. Hanumantha Rao has alleged that both Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are playing politics while farmers are dying. He said that both parties were least bothered about the problems being faced by farmers.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been following double standards on farming laws enacted by Parliament. He was silent on the hike of prices. He was also not speaking about the promise of one employment for each house, the promise they made during election campaign,” said Mr. Hanumantha Rao while speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday. He demanded that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao hold Dharna at Jantarmantar in New Delhi on farmers-related issues and the Congress would also participate in the agitation. He said that he would discuss the issue at the party meeting.

Mr. Hanumantha Rao called upon the party to boycott Assembly sessions against the farming laws and the same was conveyed to Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka.

Referring to winning of Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad by-election, the Congress leader said the former Minister could have won even as independent and there was no role of BJP in the success of Mr. Rajender. He wondered why BJP president Bandi Sanjay had been visiting districts and what he had done so far for farmers.