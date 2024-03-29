As communal tension simmers in Chengicherla, Raja Singh placed under house arrest

March 29, 2024 04:20 am | Updated 04:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hours after learning about the plan of Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh to visit Pittal Basti in Chengicherla, a posse of police officials swooped on his residence and informed him about his house arrest on Thursday. The legislator had shared his plan to visit Chengicherla, Medipally, which has been racked by communal tension from March 24.

Officials from the Hyderabad city police said that they were given orders from the State police to place the legislator under house arrest as a preventive measure. “We were told that the higher officials have received information from the Rachakonda police about Raja Singh planning to visit Chengicherla and orders were passed accordingly,” said an official from the city police.

Earlier in the day, the Medipally police of Rachakonda booked cases against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others for obstructing police deployed for bandobast duty at Chengicherla. The police booked the cases by citing that the inspector of Nacharam police, A. Nandishwar Reddy, sustained injuries in the commotion.

The Nacharam police was deployed at Pittal Basti in Chengicherla, Ghatkesar following a communal dispute between two communities on March 24.

On Wednesday, the BJP MP visited Chengicherla. The mob of about more than 50 individuals, including Mr. Kumar, stormed the place by bypassing the police staffers, injuring a few officers at the spot, said the higher officials from the Rachakonda police, adding that they will be making arrests in the case in due time.

“On March 27, at about 10 a.m. the police staff of Nacharam were on checkpost duties at Pittal Basti. At around 12.30 p.m., Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with Yenugu Sudarshan Reddy, Bandaru Pavan Reddy, Sunkari Mounika, Prabanjan Goud, Vijay Kumar, Suguna Reddy, Kalyan Naik, Hanuman, Bandaru Sai and others came as a mob and destroyed the barricades,” says the police complaint. “Despite cautionary orders passed by the officers, they also pushed the police staff and stopped them from doing their legitimate duties,” said the police, adding that inspector Nandishwar Reddy sustained bleeding injury on the upper side of his right hand elbow.

A case was booked under Sections 332, 353, 143 r/w 149 of the IPC, and the sections 3 and 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

