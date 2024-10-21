As a precursor to caste census, BC Commission conducts open sessions in erstwhile districts

The State Backward Classes Commission has decided to undertake field visits from October 28 to November 8 to sensitise people about the upcoming caste census and ensure their participation in the survey.

BC Commission chairman G. Niranjan said the visit is aimed at educating the people about the importance of the survey. “We should have comprehensive database of the communities in the State and the High Court also sought the same,” he said. Hence, the caste census.

As many as 80,000 enumerators and 10,000 supervisors would be deployed for surveying the State within the stipulated deadline of December 9. A questionnaire for eliciting information from the people is under preparation so that accurate details of the people are collected. The schedule for the caste census would be completed within a week so that the deadlines set by the government are met.

As a precursor, the Commission has decided to conduct open sessions in all the 10 erstwhile united districts to receive representations from all the caste groups, especially BCs. The open sessions will start from Adilabad on October 28, Nizamabad the next day and Sangareddy on October 30. After a break of one day on account of Diwali, the sessions would continue till November 8 covering all the districts.

“There are representations from BCs in E group for their placement in A group owing to their socio-economic conditions. Some castes complained that the rule of reservation for them is not being implemented uniformly across the State,” Mr. Niranjan told The Hindu.

Accordingly, it has been decided to conduct open sessions to motivate the people to participate in the census exercise. “There are representations from Muslims and nomadic tribes seeking due recognition in the BC E group. It is not possible to resolve their grievances unless they participate in the survey and enrol themselves,” he said.

