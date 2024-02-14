Arya Samajs to commemorate bicentennial celebrations of Dayanand Saraswati

February 14, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST

Arya Samajs across the Telugu speaking States will organise in a big way the bicentennial celebrations of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati.

Vice-Chancellor of University of Hyderabad Dr. B. J. Rao and Dr. D. Dharma Teja, members of the celebrations committee constituted by the Union government at a press conference here on Tuesday said that a Shobha Yatra would be taken out from Nizam College to Ravindra Bharati on February 18, where a conference to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati would be held.

A campaign ratham to spread awareness on the teaching of the Maharishi would be taken in the two Telugu States. This apart, Brihathomams (sacred fire rituals) would be conducted in all villages and the committee would organise youth-empowering meets in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

A documentary film on the autobiography of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati and printing of lakhs of books of Satyarth Prakash written by the Maharishi are part of the celebrations.

