Artistes rally in support of agitating farmers

KHAMMAM

19 January 2021 21:15 IST

Call for immediate repeal of three new farm laws

To make the voices of farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws heard, several artistes belonging to various cultural troupes staged a rally here on Tuesday expressing solidarity with the farmers’ ongoing agitation at the Delhi borders.

Amid traditional drum beats, the artistes marched through the main streets of the town as part of the rally.

Later, they staged a demonstration titled “Aata Paata” at the Dharna Chowk near the Collectorate in protest against the three new legislations relating to agriculture.

Advertising

Advertising

Terming the three agricultural laws as ‘exploitative’, the demonstrators shouted slogans demanding the immediate repeal of the three legislations.

They demanded that the agriculture sector, the mainstay of the nation’s economy and the sole source of livelihood for millions of farmers all over the country, be protected from imminent danger of ‘exploitation’ by the ‘big corporate houses’.