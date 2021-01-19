Artistes rally in support of agitating farmers

To make the voices of farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws heard, several artistes belonging to various cultural troupes staged a rally here on Tuesday expressing solidarity with the farmers’ ongoing agitation at the Delhi borders.
Amid traditional drum beats, the artistes marched through the main streets of the town as part of the rally.
Later, they staged a demonstration titled “Aata Paata” at the Dharna Chowk near the Collectorate in protest against the three new legislations relating to agriculture.
Terming the three agricultural laws as ‘exploitative’, the demonstrators shouted slogans demanding the immediate repeal of the three legislations.
They demanded that the agriculture sector, the mainstay of the nation’s economy and the sole source of livelihood for millions of farmers all over the country, be protected from imminent danger of ‘exploitation’ by the ‘big corporate houses’.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath