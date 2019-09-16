Hyderabad artist puts together a tribute to Sachin Tendulkar

In what could be called an ultimate tribute to cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, artist Venkatesh Kandunoori captures the former’s journey in 4x4.5 foot mixed media painting that depicts cultural ethos and nationality which helped the cricketer scale the summit.

The 32-year-old native of Mahabubabad in Telangana, who is a postgraduate in fine arts from JNTU, took six months to complete the painting and has spent nearly ₹20 lakh travelling around the country with the specific intent of getting it signed by 100 international cricketers and 50 celebrities from different fields.

He has successfully gotten it signed by all those in his list and now waiting for an appointment with Primer Minister Narendra Modi to complete the painting.

“I want this painting to be known to the celebrities and by getting their priceless autographs, this could become a Guinness World Record,” says Venkatesh, now a resident of Chaitanyapuri in Hyderabad. Interestingly, one of the signatories include Sachin himself, who signed the painting in 2013 when he was pleased with the novel concept.

On Sunday, Sir Vivian Richards and Ambati Rayudu signed the painting at Uppal Stadium, entering the list the cricketers who have signed it so far.

Raising funds

Asked about the purpose of his initiative, the artist says he wants to raise funds through auction once he completes his painting and spend the money on setting up a sports club exclusively to popularise rural games such as kabaddi and kho kho.

He himself had been a national-level kabaddi player in the past.

“The two steps with Sachin in the middle reflect ODIs and the Tests. The globe depicts the worldwide popularity of the cricketer. On the three stumps, there are portraits of Sir Donald Bradman and Vivian Richards, the only two who can be compared to the great Indian cricketer,” explains Venkatesh about the painting.

“Nationalism is symbolic in the painting where a man is seen pitching the tri-colour and an eagle on Sachin’s cap symbolises the Indian Air Force for which he is an honorary captain,” he says.

“The painting also has the images of Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda, the two eyes of the nation, and if you see closely, Sachin’s image is surrounded by six world cups, the number in which he played and 16 balls representing the Man of the Series Awards that he won,” points out Venkatesh.