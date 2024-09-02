ADVERTISEMENT

Advisory issued to avoid tourist attractions in Mulugu due to heavy rains

Updated - September 02, 2024 02:07 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 01:59 pm IST - MULUGU  

Fishers in the Godavari River catchment area have been cautioned to remain alert

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of water cascading with high velocity at Bogatha waterfall in Telangana’s Mulugu district. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Considering the ongoing heavy rains in Mulugu of Telangana and neighbouring places, authorities have issued an advisory urging tourists to refrain from visiting key attractions in the area. District Collector T.S. Divakara recommended that tourists avoid popular sites such as Bogatha waterfalls, Laknavaram Lake, Ramappa Lake, and the Sammakka- Saralamma temple until the weather conditions improve. 

The Collector emphasized the need for caution and requested cooperation from both residents and visitors from other districts. He advised against any travel to these locations during this period to ensure safety.  

Temporary ban on fishing

Additionally, fishermen in the Godavari River catchment area have been cautioned to remain alert. With the district experienced continuous rainfall over the past three days, a temporary ban on fishing has been imposed. The advisory also prohibits swimming or engaging in any activities near ponds, streams, and canals due to the forecast of further heavy rains. 

