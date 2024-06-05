Six-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Miyapur; cops write to GHMC 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Miyapur police on Wednesday have written a letter to the Greater Hyderabad Municipality Corporation (GHMC) for catching stray dogs near the dumping yard in HMT Maktha after a six-year-old was mauled to death in the early hours.

The deceased, a Class I student at The Government Primary School, Maktha, was found dead in the dumping yard around 7.30 a.m. on Wednesday after he went missing on Tuesday night. As per the medical investigation, the boy died due to dog bites.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boy’s mother passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The boy used to accompany his grandmother to the Dharmapuri Temple. Many children from the community often play there while there are many stray dogs in the area,” Miyapur Inspector V. Durga Rama Linga Prasad informed.

This comes less than a month after a four-month-old boy was mauled to death by a stray dog in Tandur. Earlier, a two and half-year-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs while she was playing outside an under-construction apartment building in Jeedimetla.

The body was moved to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.