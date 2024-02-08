ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Govt to announce a new energy policy soon

February 08, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presenting the traditional address at the beginning of State Assembly Budget Session for the financial year 2024-25, in Hyderabad on February 8, 2025. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Government has decided to announce a comprehensive energy policy to promote all types of green energy; solar, wind, hybrid (solar and wind) as well as storage (pumped or battery), to meet peak requirement.

ALSO READ
Telangana Govt to set up a dedicated AI city, introduce internet as basic right

The Government aimed to significantly improve the share of green energy and reduce carbon emissions by 2030. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, during her address to the legislature marking the beginning to the budget session for the financial year 2024-25, said the State had been meeting its energy requirements predominantly through coal. The new policy has been envisaged in order to optimise the cost, meet the demand profile of the State and increase the share from clean energy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US