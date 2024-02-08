Telangana Govt to announce a new energy policy soon

February 08, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Telangana Government has decided to announce a comprehensive energy policy to promote all types of green energy; solar, wind, hybrid (solar and wind) as well as storage (pumped or battery), to meet peak requirement.

The Government aimed to significantly improve the share of green energy and reduce carbon emissions by 2030. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, during her address to the legislature marking the beginning to the budget session for the financial year 2024-25, said the State had been meeting its energy requirements predominantly through coal. The new policy has been envisaged in order to optimise the cost, meet the demand profile of the State and increase the share from clean energy.

