BRS hits out at Congress’ talk of attack on KCR’s farmhouse

hyderabad
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has hit back at Congress for talking about attacking the farmhouse of party president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and cautioned the ruling party against such threats.
Speaking to newspersons here on Monday, president of BRS student wing (BRS Vidyarthi) G. Srinivas Yadav said former Congress MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud spoke about attacking the farmhouse of KCR, while participating in a programme. Instead of focusing on the implementation of promises made, the Congress leaders were resorting to making allegations against the previous BRS regime.
Mr. Yadav cautioned Mr. Goud that BRS ranks would not be mute spectators even if the Congress leaders make an attempt to attack. The people were getting ready to teach a lesson to the Congress in the Parliament elections as the party was trying to escape its responsibility of fulfilling its promises citing the coming elections instead of focusing on governance.
