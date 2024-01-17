 Arrangements for Test match at Uppal stadium reviewed

January 17, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST

HYDERABAD

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G. Sudheer Babu suggested installing CCTVs in and around the vicinity of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (Uppal), which will be hosting the first Test match between India and England from January 25.

“We should be in a position to keep a watch on every move during the Test match,” he said. The top police official, who along with the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president A. Jaganmohan Rao, HCA vice-president Daljit Singh, secretary Devaraj and other HCA officials reviewed the arrangements, particularly the security aspects. Mr Sudheer Babu said the Test match, being prestigious and a matter of pride for the Hyderabadis, every effort would be taken for making it a grand success.

“The top priority should be to ensure that the spectators don’t face any inconvenience when they come to witness the Test match. We are conscious of the fact, and will put in place every possible step to avoid any untoward incidents also,” Mr Sudheer Babu added.

The Commissioner also suggested the HCA to ensure that the sale of tickets would be done in a proper and fair manner. “No fake tickets should be sold at any cost,” he said. He further emphasised the need of keeping a watch on the pricing of snacks and beverages in the stands as that had been the subject of contention in the past from the fans’ perspective.

The officials from both the HCA and police department also discussed the parking arrangements for vehicles.

