Seizure of cash, liquor, precious metals inching close to ₹500-crore mark

November 05, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Seizure of freebies like mobile phones, imitation jewellery and others on the rise 

M Rajeev
Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections on November 30, enforcement agencies reported a total seizure of cash, liquor, precious metals and other freebies worth around ₹490 crore till Sunday morning since the announcement of the election schedule on October 9.

Of these, the cumulative seizure of cash amounted to ₹172.32 crore, including ₹2.53 crore in the last 24 hours (9 a.m. on Saturday to 9 a.m. on Sunday) and liquor worth ₹60.09 crore, including ₹4.32 crore since Saturday.

Seizure of gold and other precious metals amounted to ₹176.05 crore in less than a month since the announcement of the election schedule, while drugs, including ganja, worth ₹28.61 crore were seized during the period. Interestingly, the seizure of freebies like two-wheelers and four-wheelers, mobile phones, fans, sewing machines, cookers and others is on the rise in the past few days, reaching ₹52.51 crore.

The election authority has reported the seizure of 72,047 mobile phones, 101 sewing machines, seven two-wheelers and four four-wheelers reportedly meant for distribution as allurements to voters. As many as 15,388 pieces of imitation jewellery and 69,266 sarees were also seized during the 28 days. These are in addition to 1.61 lakh kg rice, 9,159 cookers and 5,778 fans.

