‘Dharani Files’ will be released soon: Revanth Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy said he would soon give a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the Dharani portal, how it exchanged hands to finally land in the hands of foreign companies, investments of these companies and how the entire data was now compromised to favour people in the government.

Terming his future expose as ‘Dharani Files’ on the lines of ‘popular and controversial’ films of recent times, he alleged the investments into these portal investors had roots in some British Islands known to be tax havens. The entire key to the portal was in the hands of one person, who was opening it whenever he wanted to release some lands from the prohibited list, and closing it. Later, these lands were changing hands even before anyone realised, he alleged.

The Congress chief alleged that TerraCIS Technologies Ltd was the company visible to people but people running the portal were known for fraudulent financial businesses. After changing several hands it landed in the hands of one Gade Sridhar Raju, who was a close associate of a Minister in the BRS government.

“We have secured information on the fraud and also the money trail with lots of effort. Some crucial details will come soon and we will give a detailed PowerPoint presentation in the fraud being done using Dharani portal,” he said at a press conference here on Thursday. “This is a robbery of people’s lands at an unimaginable level,” he claimed.

The TPCC president also challenged new State BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy to make the Central Government find out who the investors in Dharani were. As per the guidelines, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) must have the details of the end beneficiary in any company. “I challenge Mr. Kishan Reddy to get those details and reveal who is benefitting from the Dharani deals,” he said.

Using the Dharani portal, Mr. Reddy said, the government had illegally grabbed 1500 acres of assigned land in Gajwel. Hundreds of acres were given away to Amul Dairy and lands were allotted to Minister Gangula Kamalakar. Even the endowment lands were given away to pharma companies in violation of the High Court orders. “So when we are raising the loot through Dharani, Chief Minister KCR is perturbed and trying to create a new narrative,” he said.

